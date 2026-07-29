New vice minister of agriculture appointed in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Nazgul Khatepova has been appointed Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan by a government resolution.

This was announced in a statement by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, Khatepova was born in 1990 in the West Kazakhstan Region. She graduated from Zhangir Khan West Kazakhstan Agrarian and Technical University, M.Kh. Dulaty Taraz State University, and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan, where she obtained a master's degree in business and management.

Khatepova worked as a manager, expert, and chief expert within the Ministry of Agriculture from 2012 to 2021.

She headed the ministry's Agricultural Product Certification Department from 2021 to 2022, before serving as Director of the Department of Agri-Food Markets and Agricultural Processing from 2022 to 2025.

Since January 2025, she had been serving as Director of the Ministry of Agriculture's Crop Production Department prior to her appointment as vice minister.

Earlier today, by order of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Arman Isagaliyev has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.