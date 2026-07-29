Turkmenistan, South Korea review chemical projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Turkmenistan and South Korea have reviewed ongoing cooperation in the chemical industry and discussed the implementation of joint projects.

This was reflected in a press release issued by Turkmennebit State Concern following a meeting between Chairman of the State Concern Turkmenhimiya Resul Muradov and South Korean Ambassador to Turkmenistan Lee Wonjae.

"The sides discussed the current state of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea in the chemical industry, as well as the implementation of joint projects," the press release said.

Muradov praised Turkmenhimiya's cooperation with South Korean companies, while the ambassador expressed appreciation for the support provided in implementing the Turkmenabat phosphorus fertilizer plant project, the report noted.

Lee also expressed hope for the continued active participation of South Korean companies in prospective projects in Turkmenistan. The parties agreed to maintain close contacts to ensure the successful implementation of joint initiatives.

Meanwhile, South Korea has become one of Turkmenistan's key engineering partners in the chemical industry. In April 2025, Turkmenhimiya signed a framework agreement with South Korea's Daewoo Engineering & Construction for the construction of a mineral fertilizer plant in Turkmenabat worth about $700 million. The project calls for the construction of a facility with an annual capacity of 350,000 metric tons of phosphate fertilizers and 100,000 metric tons of ammonium sulfate, supporting Turkmenistan's strategy of expanding higher-value chemical production.

The Turkmenabat plant is expected to become the country's first large-scale producer of phosphate fertilizers, complementing Turkmenistan's existing nitrogen fertilizer industry. The project also marks Daewoo E&C's largest industrial contract in the country and reflects Seoul's broader interest in participating in Turkmenistan's industrial modernization and export-oriented chemical sector.