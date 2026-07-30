Grand ballet gala concert held as part of 15th Gabala International Music Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The first day of the 15th Gabala International Music Festival, initiated and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Culture, the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Academy of Music, and the Gilan company, was marked by a special presentation. A grand ballet gala concert held outdoors on the evening of July 29.

The gala concert was attended by government officials, cultural figures, art enthusiasts, and members of the public.

The performers included Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and leading soloist of the Mariinsky Theatre Timur Askerov, leading Mariinsky Theatre soloist Renata Shakirova, Bavarian State Ballet soloists Frederik Stuckwisch and Zhanna Gubanova, principal dancer of Russia's Bolshoi Theatre ballet company Artem Ovcharenko and first soloist Anna Tikhomirova, Vienna State Ballet soloists Alessandro Frola and Madison Young, as well as Dutch National Ballet soloists Jessica Xuan and Vsevolod Maievskyi.

During the approximately one-and-a-half-hour gala concert, audiences enjoyed performances of works by world-renowned composers. The program featured excerpts from beloved ballets, including Ludwig Minkus' Don Quixote, Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet, Adolphe Adam's Giselle, and other celebrated works.

On the second day of the festival, audiences will be presented with the program "Introduction to Vietnam's National Vocal Genres" performed by Vietnam's Bronze Drum Ensemble. Later that evening, soloists of Uzbekistan's Tashkent Zebolari Folk Dance Ensemble and the Bek Doira Ensemble will take the stage.

On July 31, the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center Chamber Orchestra will perform under the artistic direction of Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab and conductor Mustafa Mehdmandarov. The concert will feature works by Azerbaijani and international composers performed by People's Artist Teyyub Aslanov (mugham singer), as well as Dayanat Mammadov (tenor), Farid Abdullayev (tar), Gulnaz Talibova (soprano), Khatira Hajiyeva (soprano), Muslim Muslimzade (mugham singer), Ravana Agamirova (soprano), Samid Khudarli (tenor), Sara Huseynova (soprano), Sabina Asgarova (soprano), and Samad Novruzov (tenor).

On the evening of the same day, Gabala will host a mugham concert featuring Honored Artists Beyimkhanim Valiyeva and Tayyar Bayramov, along with mugham competition laureates Miralam Miralamov and Kamila Nabiyeva.

On the festival's fourth day, August 1, Austrian pianist Alexander Maria Wagner and renowned Vietnamese classical pianist Luong To Nhu will perform as part of the "Chamber Music Evening" program.

Another highlight of the evening will be the concert "Beloved Music from World Cinema." The Scorrendo Orchestra, under the artistic direction and baton of chief conductor Mustafa Mehdmandarov, will perform music from films including "The Last Pass," "I Want Seven Sons," "The Godfather," "The Meeting," "The Bodyguard," "Schindler's List," "James Bond," and others.

On August 2, the stage will be given to students of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Academy of Music, who will perform works by Azerbaijani and European composers.

The same day will also feature performances by Moldova's Fluieraș Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, led by chief ballet master Yuri Bivol, and the Moldovan ethno-pop group Millenium.

The Gabala International Music Festival will conclude on August 3 with a concert by the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov. The concert will feature People's Artists Azer Zeynalov (tenor) and Samir Jafarov (tenor), Honored Artist Elnara Mammadova (soprano), and Lala Murshudlu (soprano).

Held annually since 2009, the Gabala International Music Festival has brought together outstanding representatives of the global music community, becoming an important platform for international cultural dialogue. More than a celebration of classical music, the festival has evolved into a cultural bridge that unites nations, transcends borders, and creates unforgettable moments through the universal language of music.

In addition to its summer edition, the festival has also been held during the winter season for the past two years under the title "Winter Fairy Tale."