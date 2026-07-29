Kazakhstan completes reconstruction of Sekeul railway station

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Kazakhstan has completed the reconstruction of the Sekseul railway station built in 1904 in the Kyzylorda region, according to the country's Ministry of Transport.

"The renovated Sekeul station now provides passengers with modern, comfortable facilities while preserving the historical significance of the building. The project marks another step in the development of Kazakhstan's railway infrastructure and the improvement of transport services for the population," the ministry said.

As part of the reconstruction, the station's façade and roof were renovated, the interior underwent a complete refurbishment, and modern aluminum stained-glass structures with energy-efficient double-glazed windows were installed. The renovated station is a single-story building with a total area of 454.03 square meters.

The Class III railway station serves an average of around 300 passengers daily. A total of 30 passenger trains pass through the station, providing connections to Almaty, Astana, Karaganda, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Uralsk, Mangystau, Zhezkazgan, Shymkent, Turkestan, Shu, Taraz, as well as destinations in Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The ministry noted that the Kyzylorda region is crossed by 1,051.7 kilometers of main railway lines, with 15 passenger trains operating daily. In addition, more than 80 kilometers of railway tracks are currently undergoing major repairs in the region.