Tajikistan and Türkiye discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Tajikistan and Türkiye have discussed priority areas for further bilateral cooperation.

According to Tajikistan's MFA, the discussions took place during political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Türkiye at the level of heads of relevant departments.

The consultations were held on July 28, 2026, in Ankara.

"During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the prospects and priority areas for the steady development of bilateral relations," the statement said.

Earlier, Chairman of Tajikistan's Committee for Tourism Development Jamshed Jumakhonzoda met with Türkiye's Ambassador to Tajikistan Umut Acar and Head of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Tajikistan İbrahim Ethem Ünal.

The sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in tourism, including the development of mountain, eco- and cultural tourism, personnel training, investment promotion, and the implementation of joint projects.

They also reviewed plans to organize familiarization tours for Turkish travel bloggers and media representatives, launch training programs, and facilitate the exchange of expertise in the hospitality sector. At the end of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in the tourism industry.