Azerbaijan appoints Rovshan Sadigbeyli as permanent representative in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Rovshan Sadigbeyli has been appointed Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under another decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Sadigbeyli was recalled from his posts as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Austria and Slovenia, as well as Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office at Vienna, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).