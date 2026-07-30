KazMunayGas, China's CNCEC discuss cooperation in oil, gas, petrochemicals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd. (CNCEC) have discussed expanding cooperation on joint oil and gas projects, including in the petrochemical sector, KMG reports.

The discussions took place during a working visit to Beijing, where KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov held talks with CNCEC Chairman Mo Dingge.

"The parties reviewed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in implementing joint projects across the oil and gas industry, with a particular focus on petrochemicals and the application of advanced technologies," KMG said.

During the meeting, CNCEC presented an overview of its completed industrial projects as well as its proprietary scientific and technological developments.

Following the talks, the two sides agreed to strengthen contacts and deepen cooperation in key areas of mutual interest.

During his visit to Beijing, Khassenov also met with Zhang Chuanjiang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), to discuss ongoing joint projects and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The talks focused on strengthening the long-term strategic partnership between KMG's subsidiaries and CNOOC. In particular, KMG Drilling & Services and China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) are expanding cooperation in drilling and oilfield services for international projects. The companies also agreed to develop cooperation in key areas, including drilling, well services, technology transfer, local content development, and workforce training through a dedicated educational program.