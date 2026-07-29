Tajikistan and Kuwait discuss ways to strengthen bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Tajikistan and Kuwait discussed ways to strengthen and expand further cooperation.

According to Tajikistan's MFA, the issue was discussed on July 28, 2026, during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to Tajikistan, Mohammad Rashid Al-Amiri.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait presented copies of his credentials to the Tajik foreign minister.

"Following the credential presentation ceremony, the sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand cooperation between Tajikistan and Kuwait, emphasizing the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the State of Kuwait in November 2024," the statement said.

The two sides expressed their mutual readiness to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of common interest.

Welcoming the new Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, the foreign minister wished him every success in his diplomatic mission.