Azerbaijan reports restoration activities in 24 settlements of Khojavand district

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, July 29. The restoration and repair work is underway in 24 settlements in the Khojavand district.

Head of the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, Tarana Guliyeva, told in an interview with Trend's Karabakh bureau that restoration and major repairs are underway in Khojavand city.

According to her, the phased resettlement of residents has already been ensured in Khojavand city, Hadrut and Girmiz Bazar settlements, as well as Sos, Khanoba, Khojavand, Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman villages. Currently, a total of 919 families, 3,775 people live in these settlements.

Guliyeva pointed out that within the framework of the implemented projects, modern engineering and communication infrastructure is being created in settlements, individual residential houses, and social facilities are being built.

She noted that the work being done serves to ensure the safe and comfortable return of former internally displaced persons to their homelands, as well as the socio-economic development of the Khojavand district.