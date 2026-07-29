Turkmen president outlines priorities for EBRD co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has identified transport, energy, the digital economy, and environmental protection as priority areas for cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The priorities were outlined during Berdimuhamedov's meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso in Ashgabat, according to a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

"Energy, transport, the digital economy, and environmental protection are among the main areas of bilateral cooperation," Berdimuhamedov said, as quoted in the press release.

According to the report, the president highlighted Turkmenistan's efforts to diversify and modernize its economy, expand export-oriented and import-substituting production, support private entrepreneurship, and attract investment into key sectors.

Berdimuhamedov also emphasized the country's strategic location for developing multimodal international transport corridors linking North-South and East-West routes, while noting broad opportunities for EBRD participation in projects related to green energy, environmental protection, agriculture, and the efficient use of water resources.

The president expressed confidence that the EBRD president's meetings in Ashgabat would give fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation and help elevate the partnership to a new level.

For reference, the EBRD has been operating in Turkmenistan since 1992 and has invested about €321 million through 88 projects, with all current operations focused on the private sector. The bank's active portfolio in the country includes support for private companies, trade finance and financial institutions, while its strategy prioritizes SME development, logistics, transport services and the attraction of foreign investment.

The EBRD has consistently positioned private-sector development as the core objective of its engagement in Turkmenistan. The bank supports local businesses through partner banks and direct financing, while also promoting trade integration and investment projects linked to regional transport corridors, including CAREC and TRACECA routes.