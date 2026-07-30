Iran's IRGC confirms death of its several members in Zanjan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Three servicemen of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been killed in a U.S. airstrike on Iran's western Zanjan Province.

This is reflected in a report by the Zanjan provincial public relations department of IRGC.

"Three members of IRGC were killed in a U.S. airstrike on Zanjan Province on July 30," the report indicates.

The IRGC expressed condolences over the deaths of the servicemen.

Earlier, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that strikes were carried out against dozens of targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and unmanned aerial vehicle facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, as well as naval capabilities on July 30.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.