Uzbekistan, EBRD discuss rollout of ANORA agriculture platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change held an online partners' meeting to discuss the implementation of the ANORA (Agrifood Investment Opportunities for Resilient Agriculture) platform, aimed at mobilizing investment for sustainable agriculture.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The meeting brought together representatives of government agencies, international financial institutions, development partners and donor organizations to coordinate the practical rollout of the platform and strengthen cooperation on climate-resilient agricultural development.

"The participants discussed the formation of an investment project portfolio under the ANORA platform, the mobilization of financial and technical assistance, strengthening food security, improving water resource management, and promoting climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Nuriddin Kushnazarov, adviser to Uzbekistan's minister of agriculture, and representatives of the project's office presented the country's priorities for transforming its agrifood system and outlined investment needs across the sector.

Representatives of the EBRD and the Food and Agriculture Organization's Investment Centre also presented the ANORA platform's key development priorities, implementation mechanisms and opportunities for expanding international cooperation.

The discussions included officials from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade, Ministry of Water Resources, Agency for Agro-Industrial Development and commercial banks, alongside representatives of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the FAO, the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Germany's GIZ, the European Union, and more than 20 international organizations and development partners.

Participants also exchanged views on the platform's next implementation stages, priority investment areas and mechanisms for long-term cooperation.

According to the ministry, the meeting marked an important step toward putting the ANORA platform into practice, mobilizing green investment and strengthening long-term cooperation between government institutions, international financial organizations and development partners to support Uzbekistan's transition to a more sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural sector.