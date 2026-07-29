Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss trade, energy ties in Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Turkmenistan and Türkiye have discussed expanding cooperation in trade, energy, transport, and construction during political consultations in Ankara.

The consultations were held at the level of heads of structural divisions of the foreign ministries of the two countries, according to a press release issued by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Turkmen side was led by Head of the Middle East Countries Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ishanguly Amanlyyev, while the Turkish delegation was headed by Director General for Central Asia and the Organization of Turkic States at the Turkish Foreign Ministry Togan Oral.

"The sides discussed the development of partnership in trade, energy, transport, and construction," the ministry said in the press release.

According to the ministry, the participants emphasized the important role of the Turkmen-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council in promoting bilateral economic ties.

The consultations also covered political and diplomatic relations, interparliamentary cooperation, consular issues, and coordination within international and regional organizations. The two sides reaffirmed their interest in expanding cooperation in culture, science, education, sports, and healthcare, the report says.

During the visit to Ankara, the Turkmen delegation also met with Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Ayşe Berris Ekinci to discuss the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

For reference, Turkish companies are among the top economic partners in Turkmenistan, having implemented over 1,400 projects valued at more than $50 billion since 1991, with a strong focus on construction, energy, textiles, and transport. Major Turkish firms like Çalık Holding and Polimeks are heavily involved in key infrastructure, industrial facilities, and the "smart city" of Arkadag.

Türkiye’s trade with Turkmenistan reached $2.2 billion in 2025. The main goal for bilateral trade is to reach $5 billion, a target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.