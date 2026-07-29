Azerbaijan highlights restoration progress in Khojavand's Guneykhirman and Guzeykhirman villages (PHOTO)

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, July 29. The restoration and reconstruction work carried out within the framework of the Great Return Program in the liberated territories, including Guneykhirman and Guzeykhirman villages in the Khojavand district, continues according to plan.

Head of the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, Tarana Guliyeva, told Trend that the restoration of individual residential houses, engineering and communication infrastructure and social facilities in Guneykhirman and Guzeykhirman villages is being carried out in stages.

According to her, Guneykhirman village has a total of 549 individual houses. Of these, 170 are beyond repair, while 379 can be restored. Currently, 50 houses are ready for occupancy, while another 197 houses are planned to be commissioned by the end of this year.

She recalled that the first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has returned to the village on July 8. That day, 18 families comprising 72 people were presented with keys to the renovated houses.

Guliyeva noted that totally, there are 447 individual houses in Guzeykhirman village. Of these, 274 can be restored. At present, 100 houses are already ready for occupancy, and 244 houses are planned to be commissioned until the end of this year.

The first group of IDPs also returned to Guzeykhirman on July 8. In the initial stage, 21 families comprising 87 people returned to the native land and settled in their new houses.

Currently, in both villages, along with residential buildings, the construction and restoration of roads, engineering and communication networks, and other social infrastructure facilities are continuing according to the planned schedule. The work carried out serves to ensure sustainable living in the liberated territories within the framework of the Great Return Program and to accelerate the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands.

On July 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Guzeykhirman village, got acquainted with the work being done in Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman, and met with residents who returned to both villages.