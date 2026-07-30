Attack hits tanker loading at CPC Marine Terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. A tanker loading crude oil at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Marine Terminal came under attack while loading crude oil.

According to CPC, at 01:48 Moscow time on July 30, the NIFFOS SIFNOS tanker, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag and chartered to transport crude shipped by Tengizchevroil (Chevron), was attacked while loading oil at the terminal's Single Point Mooring No. 3 (SPM-3).

"As a result of the drone attack, a fire broke out near the oil intake manifolds on the cargo deck. The fire was extinguished by the tanker's crew with the assistance of three CPC support vessels," the company said.

CPC said there were no casualties or injuries among its employees or contractors, and no oil spill occurred. The tanker remained afloat, while an assessment of the damage is underway. The crew did not require medical assistance or evacuation.

Oil loading operations have been suspended, although the pipeline's onshore facilities continue to operate normally, the company added.

CPC also reported that the MARATHI tanker, sailing under the Isle of Man flag and en route to the CPC Marine Terminal to load crude oil, was attacked in Russia's territorial waters approximately six nautical miles from the terminal.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is a major international oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan, and leading global energy companies. Its 1,500-kilometer pipeline transports crude oil primarily from Kazakhstan's Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan oil fields, as well as from Russian producers. Around 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports are transported through the CPC pipeline system.