Pakistan offers port infrastructure for Kazakh cargo

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Pakistan is ready to provide port infrastructure and logistical support for Kazakh cargo through its seaports, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said.

The corresponding statement was released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan.

He made the statement during a meeting with Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin. The two sides reviewed opportunities to enhance regional connectivity, facilitate trade, and deepen maritime cooperation.

The minister said that Pakistan is interested in strengthening engagement with Kazakhstan in the areas of ports, shipping, trade facilitation, and regional connectivity, noting that closer maritime links could create new business opportunities for both countries. He also reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness to provide port infrastructure and logistical support for Kazakh cargo through the ports of Karachi, Port Qasim, and Gwadar, including potential joint ventures in free zones.

"Pakistani seaports can act as transit hubs for Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asian region, offering access to markets in the Persian Gulf, Africa and Southeast Asia," Junaid Chaudhry said.

For his part, Kistafin highlighted the potential for expanding bilateral trade, noting that closer cooperation in the maritime and port sectors could open new avenues for commerce between the two countries.

The meeting also focused on strengthening institutional ties and exploring practical measures to facilitate Kazakh trade through Pakistani ports.