Kazakhstan, US discuss regional energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft discussed regional energy security, the country's Ministry of Energy reports.

"During the meeting, the sides reviewed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States", the ministry said.

Particular attention was paid to ensuring regional energy security, maintaining the reliable operation of export infrastructure, and securing stable energy supplies to global markets.

The parties confirmed their readiness to continue dialogue within the framework of the Kazakhstan-US Strategic Energy Partnership, aimed at expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, attracting investment, and implementing joint initiatives in the energy sector.

The discussions came amid recent attacks at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). On July 20, 2026, while the tanker NELSA was loading crude oil at the CPC's SPM-1 single-point mooring facility (VPU-1), a drone struck the vessel's starboard side, causing a fire in its aft section. The incident occurred shortly after the CPC terminal resumed operations following another drone attack on July 19, which affected the civilian tankers ASIA and NISSOS IOS while they were loading crude oil. On July 23, the ministry announced that loading operations at CPC marine terminal were temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of vessels, crews, and the environment in the Black Sea.

On July 30, 2026, at 01:48 Moscow time, the NISSOS SIFNOS tanker, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag and carrying crude oil shipped by Tengizchevroil, came under a terrorist attack while loading oil at the CPC Marine Terminal’s Single Point Mooring No. 3 (SPM-3).

According to CPC, another tanker, the MARATHI, sailing under the Isle of Man flag and heading to the CPC Marine Terminal to receive crude oil, was also attacked in territorial waters approximately six nautical miles from the terminal.

Yesterday, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the sides discussed bilateral cooperation within the expanded strategic partnership, preparations for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s upcoming visit to the United States for the G20 Summit, as well as the situation surrounding CPC operations.

The CPC is a major international oil transportation project involving Kazakhstan, Russia, and leading global energy companies. Its 1,500-kilometer pipeline transports crude oil primarily from Kazakhstan’s Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan fields, with around 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports shipped through the CPC system.