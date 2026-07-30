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Kazakhstan, France discuss expanding cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy

Kazakhstan News 30 July 2026 09:11 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan, France discuss expanding cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy
Photo: Agency of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy
Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
Journalist, International Desk Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Kazakhstan and France have discussed the further development of cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the Agency of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy reported.

The discussions took place during a meeting of the Kazakhstan-France Bilateral Committee on the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy, held in Paris on July 28–29 under the bilateral agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The committee reviewed the progress of scientific, technical, and industrial cooperation between the two countries and outlined priorities for its further development.

As part of the visit, Chairman of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency Almasadam Satkaliyev headed the Kazakh delegation in meetings with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Nicolas Forissier, and Administrator General of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) Anne-Isabelle Étienvre.

"Kazakhstan and France reaffirm the strong and long-term nature of their cooperation in the energy sector, based on a mutually beneficial strategic partnership," the agency said in a statement.

During the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France on November 5, 2024, the Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and France was signed.

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