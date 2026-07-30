Azerbaijan's Lachin hosts media tour to war veterans' businesses (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, July 30. The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan has organized a media tour to small businesses created in the Lachin district within the framework of the self-employment program for war veterans and their family members, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports from the event.

The media tour aimed to familiarize media representatives with the measures taken to ensure employment of residents who returned to the liberated territories, including war veterans and their family members.

During the event, media representatives were informed about the active employment programs implemented by the agency for residents resettled in the liberated territories. According to the information, as a result of the measures implemented, 11,256 people have already been provided with employment. Of these, 907 people were provided with small businesses within the framework of the self-employment program, and 558 people were involved in vocational training courses.

As part of the media tour, journalists first visited the beekeeping farm established for the participant of the Second Karabakh War Shahin Isgandarov, and the car cleaning service area established for the participant of the Second Karabakh War Azer Garayev.

Then, media representatives got acquainted with the activities of the doner kebab shop established for the family member of the war veteran Ramin Hasanov and the men's barbershop established for Elvin Aslanzade.

The program participants stated that they successfully continued their activities by establishing their own businesses in their native lands with the support of the state.