Uzbekistan, ICWC to sign groundwater cooperation agreement

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology and the Interstate Coordination Water Commission agreed to prepare a memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation on groundwater management, transboundary water resources and climate resilience.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan following a meeting on July 29 between Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Rustam Yusupov and a delegation from the Interstate Coordination Water Commission.

The discussions also included experts from the state institutions Uzbekhydrogeology and the HYDROINGEO Institute.

"The memorandum will provide a framework for cooperation in the study of transboundary aquifers, geothermal resources under the water-energy-land (NEXUS) approach, the introduction of an automated monitoring system, and the joint organization of training programs for hydrogeologists in international water diplomacy and water law," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed Uzbekistan's efforts to promote the rational use and protection of groundwater resources and exchanged information on regional initiatives being implemented across Central Asia to support sustainable water management.

The officials also discussed cooperation on projects aimed at adapting to climate change and implementing international and grant-funded initiatives focused on transboundary water resources.

Under the planned memorandum, the two sides will work together to study shared aquifers, strengthen groundwater monitoring through digital technologies and promote the sustainable use of geothermal resources within the integrated water-energy-land (NEXUS) framework.

The agreement also envisions closer cooperation in professional training, including joint educational events designed to enhance the qualifications of hydrogeologists in international water diplomacy and water law.

The initiative reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to strengthen regional cooperation on water security and improve the sustainable management of shared water resources across Central Asia.