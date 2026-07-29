Turkmenistan, EBRD sign five cooperation memorandums

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Turkmenistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed five memorandums of understanding covering banking, transport, energy.

The documents were signed following a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, according to a press release issued by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 28.

"The sides signed five memorandums of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation across key sectors of the economy," the ministry said in the press release.

The signed documents are:

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Bank of Turkmenistan and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in respect of the core strategic objectives to be pursued by the EBRD in Turkmenistan in 2027-2032;

- Memorandum of Understanding between Central Bank of Turkmenistan and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in respect of strategic partnership on strengthening the banking sector and supporting export-driven growth and diversification of Turkmenistan’s economy;

- Memorandum of Understanding amongst the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the State Concern Turkmengaz, the State Concern Turkmennebit, the State Concern Turkmenhimiya, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in respect of cooperation in the field of sustainable energy, environmental protection, and the efficient use of water resources in Turkmenistan;

- Memorandum of Understanding amongst the Ministry of Railways of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Automobile Roads of Turkmenistan and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in respect of cooperation on modernizing transport corridors and developing Turkmenistan’s transit potential;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ashgabat City Administration and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in respect of cooperation within the framework of EBRD's Green Cities Programme.