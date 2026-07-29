Tajikistan, Kazakhstan discuss current state and prospects of bilateral relations

Photo: Press Service of the President of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Tajikistan and Kazakhstan discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

The issue was discussed on July 29, when President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who is in Astana to attend the opening ceremony of the Future Games international tournament, held a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"During the meeting, the two heads of state discussed the current state and future prospects of Tajik-Kazakh bilateral relations, including friendship, strategic partnership and allied cooperation," the statement said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in the development of cooperation across virtually all areas.

Furthermore, the leaders also emphasized the importance of maintaining regular interstate political dialogue and expanding trade, economic and investment ties in areas of mutual interest.

The discussions focused on increasing bilateral trade, advancing cooperation in transport and logistics, as well as in digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

At the same time, the two presidents noted the strong growth in bilateral trade turnover recorded in the first half of the current year.

Given the current situation in global and regional energy markets, the sides also discussed further increasing supplies of Kazakh petroleum products to the Tajik market.

In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, the leaders supported strengthening creative, educational and academic exchanges, as well as expanding cooperation in tourism, sports and other areas of mutual interest.

The meeting also covered issues of multilateral cooperation within international and regional organizations.