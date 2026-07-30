OTS' first satellite project moves ahead as engineering model completed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The engineering model of OTS-SAT, the first satellite project of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), has been fully assembled, with the spacecraft scheduled for launch in 2027.

This is announced by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev, and the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

"The sides discussed the implementation of the joint space project OTS-SAT, the first satellite project of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which is expected to become an important milestone in advancing technological cooperation among the organization's member states", the ministry said.

Madiyev noted that the spacecraft is being developed by Kazakh engineers and specialists at the Spacecraft Assembly and Testing Complex in Astana.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the preparation of the framework agreement on the implementation of the project, as well as issues related to financing and the organization of the satellite's launch.

Following the meeting, Madiyev expressed confidence that the successful implementation of OTS-SAT would become the first practical space project of the Organization of Turkic States, strengthen technological partnership among the Turkic states, and open up new opportunities for the development of joint space initiatives.