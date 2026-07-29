Azerbaijan's working group holds next meeting on 'green technologies' in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The 13th meeting of the working group on coordination and monitoring of the application of 'green technologies' and energy efficiency in the liberated territories was held at the Ministry of Energy.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov spoke about the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories, which were declared "Green Energy Zones" at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The minister emphasized that the development of Karabakh and East Zangezur based on the principles of "green technologies" and energy efficiency has already become an exemplary model, and the positive dynamics of the monitoring conducted once again prove this.

Information was presented on the settlements and social infrastructure, including energy facilities, foundations of which were laid as well as those that have been commissioned during President Ilham Aliyev's visits to Jabrayil, Zangilan, Khojaly, Fuzuli, Khankendi, Shusha, and Aghdam cities, Khojavand and Lachin districts, since the previous meeting. In this context, during the meeting, it was noted that the opening of the 330 kV "Shafag" substation of Azerenergy OJSC in Shukurbayli village, the village of Soltanli, and the hydropower plants in Lachin were carried out.

Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) Javid Abdullayev highlighted the progress in the construction of solar power plants in Jabrayil within the framework of the application of "green energy" technologies, the construction of 4 small water power plants in Kalbajar and Lachin districts at the expense of the private sector, as well as progress in measurement and observation work in preparation for the construction of a wind power plant in Kalbajar. It was noted that the demand for electricity in the liberated areas is not only completely met at the expense of green energy, but even the additional power generated is transmitted to the general energy network of the country.

Then, reports were delivered on the results of monitoring the application of green technologies and energy efficiency in Aghdam city, a number of villages, as well as Girmizi Bazar and Hadrut settlements of Khojavend district, and on the current status of registration of citizens as active consumers in Horovlu village of Jabrayil district, Khidirli and Kangarli villages of Aghdam district.

The meeting noted that in general, solar panels with a total capacity of more than 8,000 kW and more than 8,000 LED-based lighting devices have been installed in more than 2,500 private residential houses, public and social buildings in the liberated areas so far. 43 percent of the lighting devices, that is, approximately 3,500 units, are hybrid systems powered by solar energy. Information on electric charging devices, insulation of houses and buildings was also brought to attention.

Issues related to heat supply in residential complexes were also considered at the meeting. At the end of the discussions, an agreement was reached to take appropriate measures to implement the proposals put forward.