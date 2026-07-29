Kazakhstan comments on possible Wildberries warehouse expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration has not received any official request from Wildberries regarding the relocation or establishment of additional warehouse facilities in the country, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, any proposals from the company, should they be submitted, will be reviewed in line with Kazakhstan's national interests and the country's legislation.

"The Ministry of Trade and Integration closely monitors the development of the logistics infrastructure of major international e-commerce platforms. To date, no official requests from Wildberries regarding the placement of additional warehouse capacity in Kazakhstan have been received by the ministry," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that it is essential for projects involving international companies to be implemented on a mutually beneficial basis, taking into account Kazakhstan's national interests, creating new opportunities for domestic businesses, and bringing investment into the country's economy.

The ministry noted that Kazakhstan has significant transit and logistics potential, adding that the ministry supports investment projects aimed at developing modern warehouse and logistics infrastructure, creating new jobs, and expanding cross-border e-commerce.

The ministry also emphasized that the movement, storage, and circulation of goods are regulated by Kazakhstan's legislation and the legal framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). As such, no special exceptions or preferential conditions are envisaged for individual market participants.