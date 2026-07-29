Azerbaijani ambassador attends swearing-in ceremony of Peru’s President Keiko Fujimori (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The swearing-in ceremony of Peru’s newly elected President Keiko Fujimori was held in the capital city of Lima.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Peru Seymur Fataliyev represented the country at the event, which brought together delegations from nearly one hundred countries.

At an official ceremony held at the Peruvian Congress, President Keiko Fujimori took the oath of office before a large crowd and shared her insights on the country's future development priorities and the government's priorities.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori received the heads of foreign state and government delegations who attended the inauguration ceremony at the Government Palace.

During the reception, Azerbaijani Ambassador Seymur Fataliyev conveyed the sincere congratulations and best wishes of President Ilham Aliyev to President of Peru Keiko Fujimori. The diplomat also expressed his confidence that the friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Peru will continue to develop successfully in the future.

President Keiko Fujimori expressed her gratitude for the congratulations and asked to convey her sincere greetings and best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev.