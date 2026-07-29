Uzbekistan, El Salvador discuss boosting agricultural, trade cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Uzbekistan and El Salvador discussed prospects for expanding investment, trade and agricultural cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan following a meeting between Nuriddin Kushnazarov, adviser to Uzbekistan's minister of agriculture, and Yuri Pavel Santacruz Perdomo, El Salvador's ambassador to Russia.

The talks focused on attracting investment, strengthening trade and economic ties, and broadening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"The parties exchanged views on further intensifying cooperation in investment, trade and economic relations, agricultural education, scientific research, export-import activities and the implementation of promising joint projects in the agricultural sector," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Ambassador Santacruz Perdomo praised Uzbekistan's ongoing reform agenda, saying the country's systematic and consistent implementation of economic and institutional reforms has supported sustainable development and strengthened its international standing.

The ambassador also highlighted reforms in Uzbekistan's agricultural sector, noting the growing use of innovative projects, expanding international partnerships and increasing investment activity.

The two sides reviewed opportunities to deepen cooperation in agriculture by strengthening institutional ties and promoting exchanges between universities and research institutions. Discussions also covered the exchange of students and specialists, the sharing of best practices, and broader collaboration in scientific research and the practical application of innovative technologies.

In addition, the sides explored ways to expand export-import cooperation, increase trade in agricultural products and develop proposals aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations. They also discussed the implementation of large-scale joint projects in logistics and other promising sectors.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their interest in expanding cooperation through investment, trade, agricultural education, research and innovation, as well as advancing joint initiatives designed to boost economic and agricultural ties between Uzbekistan and El Salvador.