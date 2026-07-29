Kyrgyzstan updates election rules, sets date for 2027 presidential race

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed amendments to the constitutional law on elections, setting January 27, 2027, as the date for the country’s next regular presidential election.

This is reflected in the statement published by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

"The next presidential election in the Kyrgyz Republic will be held on the fourth Wednesday of January in the year in which his term of office expires (thus, the next presidential election will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2027)," the statement reads.

The amendments, adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on June 24, 2026, establish that parliamentary elections will similarly be held on a Wednesday during the month in which the constitutional term of the current parliamentary convocation expires. Under the revised legislation, election days for presidential and parliamentary elections are designated as paid public holidays for employees of both public and private sector organizations.

The law also introduces changes to voter registration and candidate nomination procedures. It eliminates the use of "electoral addresses" that allowed citizens to vote outside their permanent place of residence, sets a maximum limit of 4,000 voters per polling station, and allows candidates to collect voter support signatures through digital cloud-based electronic signatures in addition to traditional paper signatures.

The amendments also regulate campaign activities, allowing candidates and political parties to appoint up to three authorized campaign representatives at each polling station.

In addition, the legislation introduces stricter financial requirements for election participants. Candidates and political parties must establish official election funds before submitting nomination documents to the Central Election Commission, while all electoral deposits must be paid exclusively through these funds. Nomination documents will be rejected if they are not accompanied by an original bank receipt confirming payment of the required deposit.

The constitutional law will enter into force on the day of its official publication.