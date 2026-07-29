Iran condemns attacks on Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Iran strongly condemns the U.S. and Saudi Arabia's military airstrikes on some areas of Iraq.

This is reflected in a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"Iran strongly condemns the military airstrikes on some areas of Iraq, including facilities belonging to its official circles and places of worship," the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry pointed out that these attacks are a clear violation of the provisions of the UN Charter and international law and are against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq.

"These attacks serve the U.S. and Israel's aim of increasing tensions in the West Asian region," the statement noted.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Iraq over the deaths as a result of the military airstrikes.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that on July 28, U.S. Central Command and Saudi Arabian Armed Forces carried out high-precision strikes against Iranian-backed terrorists directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to launch attacks on U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure in Iraq.

The attacks reportedly killed 20 people and injured 32.