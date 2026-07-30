Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss expanding migration cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Turkmenistan and Türkiye have discussed expanding cooperation on migration and strengthening the legal framework governing bilateral ties in the sector.

This was reflected in a press release issued by Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov and Deputy Head of the Migration Management Department of Türkiye's Interior Ministry Ramazan Seçilmiş, the report says.

"The sides discussed issues related to further strengthening the legal framework of cooperation, particularly in the field of migration. In this regard, drafts of relevant documents were reviewed," the press release noted.

According to the ministry, the participants noted that the brotherly relations between the two countries continue to develop across the political, trade, economic, and cultural spheres, emphasizing that high-level contacts remain a key driver of bilateral cooperation.

The sides also reaffirmed their intention to continue active cooperation and exchange experience in the field of migration management.

Meanwhile, Turkish companies are among the top economic partners in Turkmenistan, having implemented over 1,400 projects valued at more than $50 billion since 1991, with a strong focus on construction, energy, textiles, and transport. Major Turkish firms like Çalık Holding and Polimeks are heavily involved in key infrastructure, industrial facilities, and the "smart city" of Arkadag.

Economic cooperation between the two countries is coordinated through several permanent mechanisms, including the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council, which oversee collaboration in trade, investment, transport, energy, industry, and construction. High-level visits and regular business forums have also become an important platform for launching new joint projects and expanding commercial ties.

Türkiye’s trade with Turkmenistan reached $2.2 billion in 2025. The main goal for bilateral trade is to reach $5 billion, a target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.