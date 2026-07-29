Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan expand collaboration on sustainable agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed expanding cooperation in agriculture.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan following a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Agriculture Minister Kakhramon Yuldashev and Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Mirbek Duysheev.

The talks took place during a working visit by an Uzbek delegation to Kyrgyzstan and focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several areas of the agricultural sector.

"The parties agreed to further intensify cooperation in the agricultural sector, expand direct dialogue between relevant institutions and consistently implement joint initiatives," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides reviewed the current state of agricultural cooperation and identified priority areas for further collaboration. Discussions focused on developing potato farming, producing and supplying high-quality seed potatoes, and strengthening cooperation between agricultural research institutions in the two countries.

The two sides also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in rice cultivation, including the exchange of expertise and the testing of rice varieties developed by Uzbek breeders in different regions of Kyrgyzstan. They discussed prospects for implementing joint projects aimed at improving productivity and supporting innovation in the sector.

In addition, the meeting addressed progress under the "Friendship Garden" project, with officials reviewing landscaping efforts, the introduction of modern irrigation technologies and preparations for planting fruit tree seedlings.

The officials said closer cooperation between research institutions and government agencies would help promote the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, strengthen innovation and improve food security in both countries.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to enhance direct cooperation between responsible institutions and advance joint agricultural initiatives, reinforcing the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan while supporting the sustainable development of their agricultural sectors.