KazMunayGas, China's CNOOC discuss expanding strategic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and China's China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) have discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation and the progress of joint projects, KMG reported.

The discussions took place in Beijing during a meeting between KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov and CNOOC Chairman Zhang Chuanjiang.

"Particular attention was paid to the long-term strategic partnership between KMG and CNOOC subsidiaries. KMG Drilling & Services and China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) are strengthening cooperation in drilling and oilfield services for international projects. The companies will also expand collaboration in drilling, well services, technology transfer, local content development, and workforce training through a dedicated educational program," KMG said.

According to the company, KMG Engineering and COSL have also launched joint work on introducing advanced technologies for field development, drilling, and well workover operations.

The meeting further reviewed the implementation of the Zhylyoi exploration project, located in the transit zone of the northeastern Caspian Sea.

KMG said the project is currently in the active implementation phase, with 400 linear kilometers of historical 2D seismic data undergoing reprocessing and reinterpretation. A 400-square-kilometer 3D seismic survey is scheduled to begin before the end of 2026.

As previously reported, the Zhylyoi project is being implemented on a 50:50 basis, with CNOOC financing the exploration phase. KMG noted that the project marks the first investment by a major Chinese company in geological exploration in Kazakhstan.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation on other promising exploration projects in Kazakhstan and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across key areas.