Azerenerji’s export revenues reach $6.3 million in Jan.-June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerenerji’s export revenues reached $6.3 million in January-June, according to the July edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

During the first six months of 2026, export revenues of Azerenerji OJSC totaled $6.3 million, the report said.

The figure is approximately $2.7 million, or 75%, higher than the amount recorded in January-June 2025.

Among state-owned companies involved in non-oil sector export operations, SOCAR Polymer LLC ranks first. The list also includes AzerGold CJSC, the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), AzərAluminium LLC, Azərpambıq Aqrar Sənaye Kompleksi LLC, SOCAR’s Gas Export Department, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Azerenerji OJSC, Nakhchivan Energy LLC, and SOCAR-CAPE LLC.

Azerenerji continues to implement projects aimed at developing the country’s energy infrastructure. The company is currently carrying out procedures to select contractors for the construction of new and modernization of existing power transmission lines.

“In particular, the projects include relocating the 330-kilovolt double-circuit Bankya solar power plant–Navakhi substation transmission line outside the territory of Shirvan National Park, additional work to relocate the 330-kilovolt Bankya substation, as well as the construction of the 110-kilovolt Yevlakh-Barda transmission line. The total cost of these projects is estimated at 17.428 million manats ($10.25 million),” Azerenerji said.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, Azerenerji generated 11.479 billion kWh of electricity in January-June 2026, including 9.569 billion kWh from thermal power plants, 1.883 billion kWh from hydroelectric power plants, and 27.4 million kWh from solar power plants.