Uzbekistan grants tourism subsidy to DoubleTree by Hilton hotel

Photo: Tourism Committee under the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Uzbekistan has awarded more than 10.7 billion soums (around $894,600) in state subsidies to the newly opened DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Tashkent under a government program aimed at expanding the country's hospitality sector and attracting international hotel brands.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan.

The five-star hotel, which officially opened in April 2026, received 10.725 billion soums (around $896,656) from the state budget for its 165 guest rooms under a subsidy program introduced to encourage the construction of new hotels. The hotel also received an additional $99,000 in government support for bringing an international hotel brand to Uzbekistan.

"Government subsidies, incentives and practical support for investors are important drivers of major international projects. Such assistance not only encourages investment but also contributes to increasing the number of internationally branded hotels, improving service quality and further strengthening the country's tourism potential," Alexander Bakanov, managing director of DoubleTree by Hilton, said.

The subsidy was presented during an official ceremony attended by Tourism Committee officials, representatives of the hospitality industry and members of the media.

The financial support is provided under Presidential Resolution No. PP-238, signed on July 27, 2023, which introduced state subsidies to partially reimburse the costs of constructing and equipping new hotels.

Under the program, developers of three-star hotels are eligible for subsidies of 40 million soums (approx. $3,344) per room, while four- and five-star hotels receive 65 million soums (about $5,434) per room.

According to the Tourism Committee, DoubleTree by Hilton is one of 10 five-star hotels currently operating in Uzbekistan and reflects the country's broader strategy to strengthen tourism infrastructure through public support and private investment.

Deputy Chairman of the Tourism Committee S.Tadjiyev said projects combining government subsidies with private investment help create jobs, improve workforce skills in line with international hospitality standards and strengthen the competitiveness of Uzbekistan's tourism industry.

To qualify for the subsidies, hotels must meet several criteria, including a minimum of 60 rooms for three-star properties and 120 rooms for four- and five-star hotels, have at least five floors, be newly constructed rather than renovated, and be commissioned by Dec. 31, 2026. The program is part of Uzbekistan's broader efforts to increase the number of internationally branded hotels and enhance the country's appeal as a tourist destination.