Azerbaijan's oil exports to Bulgaria surge in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijan's exports of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Bulgaria rose sharply in the first half of the year, according to foreign trade data released by the State Customs Committee.

Exports to Bulgaria totaled 358,800 metric tons worth $253.1 million in January-June, up by $204.9 million, or 5.3 times, in value from the same period of 2025. Export volumes increased by 279,500 metric tons, or 4.5 times, year on year.

In January-June 2025, Azerbaijan exported 79,300 metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Bulgaria, valued at $48.2 million.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 10.125 million metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals in the first six months of the year, worth $6.231 billion.

Compared with the same period of 2025, the total export value declined by $178 million, or 2.8%, while export volumes fell by 1.921 million metric tons, or 15.9%.

Italy remained the largest buyer of Azerbaijani oil in January-June, importing 5.915 million metric tons worth $3.495 billion. The Czech Republic ranked second with imports of 705,800 metric tons valued at $497.4 million, while Bulgaria placed third with purchases of 358,800 metric tons worth more than $253.1 million.