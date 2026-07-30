Uzbekistan, China discuss investment in construction, real estate

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Uzbekistan and China discussed expanding investment cooperation in the construction and real estate sectors during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and a delegation of Chinese business representatives.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The Chinese delegation was led by Zhang Xue, director of the Fanlian Innovation Education and Research Center for the Real Estate Industry and deputy chairman of the Industry Cooperation Department of the China Real Estate Industry Association.

Representatives of Chinese companies operating in construction and real estate, glass manufacturing, door and window systems, and interior design also took part in the talks.

"The parties agreed to continue jointly advancing investment initiatives and move forward with the practical implementation of promising projects," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed Uzbekistan's investment potential and discussed opportunities to expand exports of locally produced construction materials to the Chinese market.

The Uzbek side also presented information on land plots available for investment projects, highlighting the country's engineering and transport infrastructure designed to support new industrial and commercial developments.

The discussions focused on identifying opportunities for joint investment projects in the construction sector and strengthening cooperation between Uzbek manufacturers and Chinese companies.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to continue developing investment initiatives and advance promising projects, reflecting Uzbekistan's broader efforts to attract foreign investment and expand international partnerships in the construction and real estate industries.