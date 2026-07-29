US redirects 20 commercial vessels after resumption of Iranian port blockade – CENTCOM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The U.S. military has redirected 20 commercial vessels since the resumption of the blockade of Iranian seaports.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported this on their X page.

"CENTCOM forces continue to strictly enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of July 29 CENTCOM has redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2," the report says.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.