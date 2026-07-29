Games of Future in Astana to give powerful boost to global phygital movement – Tokayev

BAKU, Trend, July 29. The Games of the Future in Astana will provide a powerful impetus to the international phygital movement, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

"Today we have gathered in the heart of the Great Steppe. Around 800 athletes from more than 30 countries have arrived in Kazakhstan's capital. I am confident that the the Games of the Future in Astana will give a powerful boost to the international phygital movement at the intersection of traditional sports and the cyber industry," Tokayev noted.

The President emphasized that the world is undergoing a profound transformation, with new technologies fundamentally reshaping every sphere of public life and even the foundations of human existence.

"In line with the spirit of this new era, we are building a fully digital state. Kazakhstan's Parliament has adopted the Digital Code and a dedicated Law on Artificial Intelligence. These legislative acts have provided a strong impetus to the development of this critically important sector, confirming our country's position among the world's advanced digital nations," he said.

Tokayev also highlighted that Kazakhstan's new Constitution, which entered into force on July 1, represents a historic milestone for the country.

"The Constitution creates favorable conditions for the dynamic development of artificial intelligence while guaranteeing the protection of citizens' rights in the digital environment. These are fundamentally innovative provisions aimed at ensuring continued progress," the President stated.

He further noted that declaring 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence clearly reflects Kazakhstan's strategic commitment to a digital future.

"We must achieve this strategic objective together as a society. The country is systematically preparing a new generation of specialists. Through the AI-Sana state program, hundreds of thousands of young people have already acquired the skills and competencies required for the digital economy," Tokayev said.

The President announced that the Artificial Intelligence University will open its doors in Astana this autumn, while the city will also host the International AI Film Festival dedicated to movies created with neural networks.

Looking ahead, Tokayev revealed that Astana will welcome the World Esports Championship under the auspices of the International Esports Federation next year, describing it as just one of many large-scale digital and innovation initiatives currently being implemented across Kazakhstan.