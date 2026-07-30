Uzbekistan seeks Kuwaiti investment in mining sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Uzbekistan and Kuwait discussed expanding cooperation in the mining sector, including attracting Kuwaiti investment into geological exploration and mineral processing projects, during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology and Kuwait's ambassador to the country.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan following talks between First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Feruza Khamidova and Kuwait's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Turki Khalid Hamad Al-Mikrad.

During the meeting, Uzbek side presented the ministry's key areas of activity, the country's mineral resource potential, ongoing geological exploration work and investment projects in the mining industry.

"The parties discussed opportunities to attract Kuwaiti companies to geological exploration, mineral extraction and deep processing projects, as well as prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

The discussions also focused on increasing exports of products manufactured in Uzbekistan to the Kuwaiti market and identifying new opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade.

Khamidova outlined Uzbekistan's efforts to develop its mining industry and highlighted investment opportunities across the geological exploration, mining and mineral processing value chain.

The two sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation between Uzbek and Kuwaiti businesses, with particular attention given to involving Kuwaiti companies in projects aimed at developing the country's mineral resources and increasing value-added production.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's broader strategy of attracting foreign investment into its mining sector, diversifying export markets and expanding economic cooperation with partners in the Gulf region.