Uzbekistan, Singapore's Indorama eye joint mining projects

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology discussed prospects for cooperation in mineral extraction and processing with Singapore's Indorama Corporation Pte. Ltd., including opportunities to strengthen the raw material base for fertilizer production.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan following a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Feruza Khamidova and a delegation from the Singapore-based company.

The talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in the mining sector, particularly in the exploration, extraction and processing of mineral resources, as Uzbekistan continues efforts to attract foreign investment into its mining industry and develop value-added production.

"The ministry is ready to develop mutually beneficial cooperation and welcomes the company's participation in auction procedures for acquiring the rights to use promising subsoil plots," Khamidova said, according to the ministry.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed securing a stable raw material base for the production of mineral fertilizers, an area that remains strategically important for Uzbekistan's agricultural and industrial development.

Khamidova outlined the government's approach to attracting international investors to the country's mining sector and provided information on opportunities for foreign companies to participate in competitive auctions for exploration and mining rights at prospective deposits.

The ministry said the discussions highlighted Uzbekistan's commitment to creating favorable conditions for international investors while promoting the sustainable development of its mineral resource base through transparent investment mechanisms.

Indorama Corporation Pte. Ltd., headquartered in Singapore, operates across a range of industrial sectors, including fertilizers, petrochemicals and industrial materials. Cooperation with global companies is part of Uzbekistan's broader strategy to modernize its mining industry, increase domestic processing capacity and secure raw materials for key industrial sectors.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing interest in further exploring partnership opportunities in mineral extraction and processing, with the ministry reaffirming its readiness to support investment initiatives that contribute to the sustainable development of Uzbekistan's mining and geological sector.