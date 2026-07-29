Turkmen, Uzbek firms discuss new industrial projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Turkmen and Uzbek companies have discussed new industrial cooperation projects and supplies of construction materials during a business forum in Ashgabat.

The discussions took place during the second day of the Turkmen-Uzbek business forum, according to a press release issued by the Turkmen government.

"Representatives of the business communities of the two countries discussed supplies of raw materials and finished products, as well as the possibility of launching joint cooperation projects," the press release said.

As part of the program, the Uzbek delegation visited the Ak Gaya Gurlushyk enterprise, where it was introduced to the production of dry construction mixes, gypsum board, finishing materials, and paints for domestic and export markets.

The delegation also toured the Ak Bulut company, one of Turkmenistan's leading manufacturers of suspended ceiling systems and construction profiles. According to the press release, the company exported to Uzbekistan during the previous and current years more than 120,000 square meters of suspended ceilings, along with gypsum board and dry construction mixes.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly intensified bilateral cooperation this year, with a particular focus on trade, transport, industry, and border infrastructure. Bilateral trade reached $357.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 after totaling $1.2 billion in 2025, while both governments have set a goal of further expanding commercial and investment ties.

In May, the two countries held the 19th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in Ashgabat. The discussions focused on energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and industrial cooperation, while the parties also reviewed the implementation of previously reached agreements.

Cooperation has gained further momentum in recent weeks. In mid-July, the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan met in Ashgabat to review joint projects in trade, transport, logistics, energy, and industry. Later in the month, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport launched pilot cargo transit operations under the electronic eTIR system on the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan route, aimed at streamlining cross-border freight transport and customs procedures.