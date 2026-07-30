Uzbekistan, Georgia agree on roadmap for environmental partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Uzbekistan and Georgia discussed the implementation of a recently signed environmental cooperation agreement and agreed to prepare a joint roadmap covering waste management, climate action and green investment.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place via videoconference between a delegation led by Deputy Chairman Jusipbek Kazbekov and officials from Georgia's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture headed by First Deputy Minister Nino Tandilashvili.

The meeting focused on implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation on ecology signed on July 3 during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia.

"The parties agreed to establish a joint working group, appoint national coordinators and hold regular expert consultations to coordinate the further implementation of the memorandum," the committee said in a statement.

During the talks, the two sides discussed drafting a joint roadmap that will define priority areas of cooperation and outline practical steps for implementing the agreement.

Waste management was identified as one of the key areas for collaboration. Uzbekistan expressed interest in studying Georgia's experience in separate waste collection, sorting and recycling, as well as the development of modern waste-to-energy facilities.

The sides also reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation under the Paris Agreement, including projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening climate change adaptation and developing climate finance mechanisms.

In addition, the delegations discussed working together with international financial institutions and development organizations, including the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union, to prepare and implement joint environmental and climate initiatives.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation on environmental protection, climate change and sustainable development through regular dialogue and coordinated implementation of the memorandum.