Turkmenistan, EBRD discuss Trans-Caspian Corridor projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Turkmenistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed prospective projects supporting the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, according to a press release issued by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The sides reviewed prospective projects for the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and the promotion of regional transport corridors, including the Trans-Caspian Corridor," the ministry said in the press release.

According to the ministry, the parties also noted the steady development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EBRD. The bank reaffirmed its support for the country's economic diversification agenda, including green energy, regional connectivity, environmentally friendly technologies, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Meredov highlighted Turkmenistan's commitment to advancing economic reforms and attracting international expertise and investment, expressing appreciation for the EBRD's contribution to national and regional development programs.

For her part, Renaud-Basso welcomed Turkmenistan's socioeconomic development and reaffirmed the EBRD's readiness to deepen cooperation and participate in future institutional and infrastructure projects.

For reference, the EBRD has been operating in Turkmenistan since 1992 and has invested about €321 million through 88 projects, with all current operations focused on the private sector. The bank's active portfolio in the country includes support for private companies, trade finance and financial institutions, while its strategy prioritizes SME development, logistics, transport services and the attraction of foreign investment.

The EBRD has consistently positioned private-sector development as the core objective of its engagement in Turkmenistan. The bank supports local businesses through partner banks and direct financing, while also promoting trade integration and investment projects linked to regional transport corridors, including CAREC and TRACECA routes.