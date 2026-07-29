TuranBank and ITFC continue successful financing cooperation

TuranBank OJSC, one of the leading financial institutions in Azerbaijan, continues its successful partnership with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

Under the USD 10 million financing agreement signed between the parties to expand the financing of international trade operations, TuranBank has successfully completed the attraction of USD 2 million for the next stage. As a result, the total volume of funds drawn down under the aforementioned agreement to date has reached USD 5.5 million

The newly secured financing is directed toward supporting trade operations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country, as well as facilitating the financing of import and export transactions.

The short-term and consecutive implementation of the projects planned under the agreement not only demonstrates TuranBank's financing capabilities and lending potential, but also clearly reflects the high trust placed by international financial institutions in the Bank's financial stability, transparent management principles, and institutional reputation.

Operating since 1992, TuranBank serves individual and corporate clients through its 22 points of sale. Detailed information about the new service provided by the Bank can be obtained by visiting its official website or following its social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, etc.).

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