Azerbaijan’s outstanding Eurobonds total $1.4 billion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. As of July 1 this year, foreign currency-denominated government bonds (Eurobonds) traded on international financial markets accounted for 30%, or $1.3873 billion, of Azerbaijan’s external public debt.

According to the data from Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, this figure remained unchanged compared with the beginning of the year.

As of the reporting date, Eurobonds worth $310.7 million with a coupon rate of 5.125% are set to mature in 2029, while Eurobonds worth $1.0766 billion with a coupon rate of 3.5% will mature in 2032.

It should be noted that as of July 1, Azerbaijan’s external public debt amounted to $4.6168 billion, accounting for 6% of the country’s projected GDP for 2026, which is forecast at 130.8735 billion manats ($76.9844 billion).

According to the ministry, as of the reporting date, the Asian Development Bank accounted for 35.7% of Azerbaijan’s external public debt portfolio, Eurobonds for 30%, the World Bank for 12.9%, while obligations attracted from the Islamic Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and other creditors accounted for the remaining 21.4%.

Some 59.5% of Azerbaijan’s external public debt is to be repaid within a period of up to five years, 34.9% within five to 10 years, and 5.6% over a period exceeding 10 years.

In line with repayment schedules under existing loan agreements and Eurobonds, the Average Term to Maturity (ATM) of Azerbaijan’s external public debt stands at 4.8 years.