OECD sees new opportunities for Kazakhstan in expanding Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Increased freight traffic in the Middle Corridor is creating new opportunities for Kazakhstan

This is stated in a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) titled “Kazakhstan: Accelerating Sustainable Infrastructure Investments.”

The document notes, nevertheless, that Kazakhstan’s plans to become one of the main transit hubs in the Middle Corridor are hampered by existing challenges in logistics and infrastructure.

"Despite investments in transport infrastructure totaling approximately $35 billion over the past 15 years, Kazakhstan ranks only 79th out of 139 countries in the 2023 Logistics Performance Index. This indicates that the country continues to face challenges in the areas of logistics capacity, intermodal integration, and the efficiency of transport corridors," the report states.

The OECD notes that Kazakhstan aims to become a key transit hub on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), where freight volumes are growing, particularly following disruptions on northern routes. However, delays, limited infrastructure capacity, and underdeveloped intermodal connections complicate trade processes, increase costs, and negatively impact the country’s role in the Middle Corridor.

The report emphasizes that the Kazakh government’s strategies through 2030 call for multifaceted investments aimed at developing road, rail, air, and maritime transport infrastructure, border crossings, and the modernization of the transport fleet.

At the same time, risks associated with climate change pose an additional threat to the sustainability of transport infrastructure. The OECD notes that flooding and the lowering of the Caspian Sea’s water level could negatively impact the reliability of transport and logistics systems in the future.

According to the organization, without reducing logistics costs and strengthening sustainable and uninterrupted transport links that provide access to global markets, it will be difficult for Kazakhstan to achieve its goals of becoming a transit hub and increasing its export potential. In addition, the report emphasizes the importance of taking into account greenhouse gas emission reduction targets when expanding transport infrastructure.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Central Corridor is a land route that bypasses the longer sea routes connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.