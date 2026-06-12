Azerbaijan to join International Convention for Prevention of Pollution from Ships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan will accede to the “International Convention on the Control of Harmful Pollution Systems on Ships,” Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

This issue was discussed at today’s parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the International Convention on the Control of Harmful Pollution Control Systems on Ships was signed in London on October 5, 2001.

The purpose of the Convention is to prevent the harmful effects of pollution control systems used on ships on the marine environment and human health, to establish an international control mechanism in this area, and to promote the use of more environmentally safe systems.

The Convention establishes obligations for States Parties to restrict or prohibit the use of harmful pollution control systems, to inspect and certify ships, and to carry out monitoring and exchange information in this area.

The document imposes restrictions on the use of certain toxic substances used on ships, in particular organotin compounds used as biocides. At the same time, control measures are established regarding the use of the substance “Sibutrin.” The annexes to the Convention contain prohibitions, transitional provisions, and mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of these provisions.

Under the Convention, certain categories of ships engaged in international voyages are required to obtain the relevant international certificates and declarations. Compliance of ships with the Convention’s requirements is determined through inspections conducted by the competent authorities of the Contracting Parties or by recognized organizations.

In addition, the Convention establishes scientific and technical mechanisms for assessing harmful substances and provides for relevant procedures and measures for cooperation within the framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The Convention serves to protect the marine environment, safeguard human health, introduce uniform environmental safety standards in the field of international shipping, and strengthen cooperation among states.

The Convention consists of 21 articles and 4 annexes.

The annexes define measures for monitoring pollution control systems, a list of prohibited substances, technical and scientific criteria for assessing these substances, as well as forms for international certificates and declarations. However, it also outlines procedures for the inspection and certification of ships.

The draft law on accession to the “International Convention for the Control of Harmful Pollution from Ships” was put to a vote following discussions and adopted in a first reading.