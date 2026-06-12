IMF: We can expand Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Middle Corridor is an important matter for investors, Madina Zhunusbekova, Senior Advisor to the Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

“We can expand the Middle corridor. In my personal opinion, right now the challenge is not the vision of the Middle Corridor, but the coordination and adapting to new challenges. At international finance institutions, we often say downside and upside risk. The region has been very resilient, stable, and growing. With all the geopolitical uncertainty going around, in some regards, the Middle Corridor could be seen as an upside risk,” she said, speaking at the 10th anniversary Trans-Caspian Forum, held by the Caspian Policy Center in Washington, DC on June 10.

Zhunusbekova believes that right now is a good moment to enter the region because the governments are very interested in attracting new investors and in providing even more guarantees to them.

She pointed out that Central Asian economies and Middle Corridor countries have shown remarkable resilience, and resilience is right now a currency, which is very good for investors to see.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.

The IMF earlier said that the conflict in the Middle East could lead to an increase in transit traffic along the Middle Corridor.

"An escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could lead to a further decline in tourist flows from Israel and the Gulf countries, intensify inflationary pressures, and tighten financial conditions. “A more protracted conflict could lead to a redirection of financial and tourist flows toward Georgia, as well as an increase in transit through the Middle Corridor,” the fund’s report states.

In May 2025, Thanos Arvanitis, Deputy Director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, said during the media roundtable at the Central Bank of Uzbekistan that the development of the Middle Corridor could bring substantial economic gains to the region, but realizing its full potential will require strong cooperation and sustained investment.

"Clearly, the Middle Corridor and investing in it could create positive spillovers for all the countries connected to it," he said. "It would facilitate trade, support economic diversification, and therefore, it is very important for this regional cooperation to continue to ensure that the investment is carried through".

He emphasized that effective implementation of the corridor would depend on joint efforts by all participating states and the mobilization of external funding. "Strong cooperation would be critical to realizing this corridor and would, of course, require coordinated efforts among all the countries, as well as international financing to be raised for it," Arvanitis noted.