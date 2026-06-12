China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway set to transform Eurasian transport, Japarov says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project will become an integral component of the modern transport architecture of the Eurasian region, President Sadyr Japarov said.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyrgyz President, citing Japarov’s remarks during talks with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, held in Bishkek on June 12.

“In June 2024, a trilateral agreement was signed on the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway. For the implementation of this project, 9,000 workers and more than 6,000 units of equipment have been mobilized. This project is one of the most significant infrastructure initiatives in the region and will become an integral part of the modern transport architecture of the Eurasian space,” the President said.

According to information, President Japarov emphasized the exceptional significance of this visit, noting that it constitutes the first official high-level engagement by the Georgian side in Kyrgyzstan and heralds the commencement of a new phase in the evolution of Kyrgyz-Georgian bilateral relations.

The information indicates that the sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including the development of political dialogue, expansion of trade and economic ties, strengthening transport and logistics cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian collaboration.

The President emphasized that Georgia, with its unique geographic location and developed Black Sea port infrastructure, plays an important role in ensuring transport connectivity between Asia and Europe. In this regard, cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics is of particular importance.

The Head of State stressed that the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway will become one of the key infrastructure projects in the region and an important component of international transport corridors.

According to him, upon completion of the project, a multiple increase in transit cargo volumes is expected along routes passing through the territory of Kyrgyzstan and further to Georgian seaports, which will contribute to strengthening trade and economic ties, developing transit potential, and enhancing the competitiveness of Eurasian transport routes.