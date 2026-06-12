Azerbaijan and U.S. Treasury discuss strengthening financial co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, Aliyar Mammadyarov, met with a delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury visiting Azerbaijan.

This was reported in a post on the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s “X” account.

''During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to banking supervision, ensuring financial stability, the development of payment systems, as well as risk management in the financial sector, corporate governance, and the improvement of the regulatory framework.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between the Central Bank and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as well as opportunities for implementing technical assistance projects in these areas,'' the bank's publication on X reads.

Meanwhile, in 2025, foreign direct investment from the United States (U.S.) into Azerbaijan totaled $204.3 million.

This represents an increase of $54.5 million, or 36.4%, compared to 2024.

The share of U.S. investment in the total volume of foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan stood at 3.1% in the reporting year.

In turn, Azerbaijan invested $130.2 million in the U.S. economy in 2025, which is $41.7 million, or 47.1%, more than the previous year.

Azerbaijani investments directed to the U.S. accounted for 5.5% of total foreign direct investment.

In 2024, the total volume of foreign direct investment from the U.S. to Azerbaijan amounted to $149.8 million, while investment in the opposite direction totaled $88.5 million.